Deadly sleeping sickness set to be eliminated in six years
A Gambian sleeping sickness could be eliminated in 6 years thanks to new research. A combination of active screening and tsetse fly traps, it turns out, will be the key to quick elimination. Without changing current strategy, however, researchers warn that elimination isn't predicted until the next century.
