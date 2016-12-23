Winter issue of OSCAR News now available

E-members of AMSAT-UK can now download the Winter edition of OSCAR News here.

In this edition “FUNcube Update” has the latest information on the new Jordanian satellite JY1Sat which will carry a 435/145 MHz amateur radio linear transponder and will transmit images using an on-board camera.

The paper edition should be sent to postal members in 2-3 weeks.

In this issue:

• From the Secretary

• 2017 Meetings & Events calendar

• The AMSAT-UK Shop

• A 25MHz reference for ADF4350/4351 based synthesisers

• ISS Packet Digipeater on 437.550 MHz

• Change in AMSAT-UK Membership ‘Rules’

• Orbital Debris

• UK Radio Amateur Receives Sir Arthur Clarke Award

• ARISS International Face to Face Meeting

• AMSAT-NA Space Symposium at Sea

• EO79 FUNcube transponder commences regular operation

• Spacecraft currently active with FM or linear transponders

• HamTV update

• Robin Haighton, VE3FRH – Silent Key

• SatCamp

• The “handover” of the ESEO AMSAT payload Engineering Model

• FUNcube (and other projects) update Dec 2016

• Satellite Orbits

