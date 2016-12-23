Winter issue of OSCAR News now available

E-members of AMSAT-UK can now download the Winter edition of OSCAR News here.
In this edition “FUNcube Update” has the latest information on the new Jordanian satellite JY1Sat which will carry a 435/145 MHz amateur radio linear transponder and will transmit images using an on-board camera.
The paper edition should be sent to postal members in 2-3 weeks.
In this issue:
• From the Secretary
• 2017 Meetings & Events calendar
• The AMSAT-UK Shop
• A 25MHz reference for ADF4350/4351 based synthesisers
• ISS Packet Digipeater on 437.550 MHz
• Change in AMSAT-UK Membership ‘Rules’
• Orbital Debris
• UK Radio Amateur Receives Sir Arthur Clarke Award
• ARISS International Face to Face Meeting
• AMSAT-NA Space Symposium at Sea
• EO79 FUNcube transponder commences regular operation
• Spacecraft currently active with FM or linear transponders
• HamTV update
• Robin Haighton, VE3FRH – Silent Key
• SatCamp
• The “handover” of the ESEO AMSAT payload Engineering Model
• FUNcube (and other projects) update Dec 2016
• Satellite Orbits
Membership of AMSAT-UK is open to anyone who has an interest in amateur radio satellites or space activities, including the International Space Station (ISS).
E-members of AMSAT-UK are able to download OSCAR News as a convenient PDF that can be read on laptops, tablets or smartphones anytime, anyplace, anywhere. Join as an E-member at Electronic (PDF) E-membership
PDF sample copy of “Oscar News” here.
Join AMSAT-UK using PayPal, Debit or Credit card at
http://shop.amsat-uk.org/
E-members can download their copies of OSCAR News here.