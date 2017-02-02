Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Protein chaperone takes its job seriously
For proteins, this would be the equivalent of the red-carpet treatment: each protein belonging to the complex machinery of ribosomes—components of the cell that produce proteins—has its own chaperone to guide it to the right place at the right time and protect it from harm.
Bookmark the permalink.