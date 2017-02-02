Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
MDA Signs Extensions to Long-Term RADARSAT-2 Information Supply Contracts
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., a global communications and information company, today announced that it has signed three contract amendments with international customers to provide information collected by the RADARSAT-2 satellite.
Bookmark the permalink.