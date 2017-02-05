Photo Albums
Scientists find crop-destroying caterpillar spreading rapidly in Africa
LONDON (Reuters) - Scientists tracking a crop-destroying caterpillar known as armyworm say it is now spreading rapidly across mainland Africa and could reach tropical Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years, threatening agricultural trade.
