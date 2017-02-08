Combined count data reveals shifts in hawks’ migratory behavior

  By | Uncategorized
Bird species' distributions and migratory behavior are shifting in response to changes in climate and land-use, but surveys that focus on a particular season can cause scientists to miss trends in the bigger picture. A new study from The Condor: Ornithological Applications tackles this problem by combining Red-tailed Hawk counts from both migration and winter, and finds that while the hawks' numbers are stable overall, their migratory behavior is undergoing a change.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.