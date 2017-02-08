Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
The role of animal companions in the lives of homeless people
Published as 'Caring at the Borders of the Human: Companion animals and the homeless' in the book ReValuing Care: Cycles and Connections (Routledge), Professor Carr's research also reveals that homeless people often show a collective responsibility for the pets and, because of the close relationship between the pet and the homeless person, a collective responsibility for homelessness itself.
Bookmark the permalink.