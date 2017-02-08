Photo Albums
Innovative procedure to measure cell energy production developed
Collaborative work between researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has resulted in development of a new software tool that enhances measurement and analysis of energy production generated by human immune cells.
