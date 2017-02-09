Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Image: Entrance to Hertz chamber
The doorway out of ESA's Hertz test chamber, used to test the radio performance of large space antennas, as captured by photographer Edgar Martin.
Bookmark the permalink.