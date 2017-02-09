Malaria mosquitos sensitive to horseradish

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have taken an important step on the road to understanding the underlying mechanism of how and why animals can feel pain in connection with cold or heat. However, according to the study, temperature is just one triggering factor – horseradish, mustard, cinnamon and wasabi have a similar effect.
