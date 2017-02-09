January was wetter and warmer than average for the U.S.

  By | Uncategorized
By many accounts, winter seemed to stay mostly offstage in January. Rain was the star event, with warmer temperatures in the East having played a supporting role. Except for California: Parts of the Golden State saw more than 15 feet of snow, while mountain areas of the interior West, such as Colorado, Nevada and Utah, experienced higher-than-normal snowfall overall.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.