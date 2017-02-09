Photo Albums
Deeper origin of gill evolution suggests ‘active lifestyle’ link in early vertebrates
A new study has revealed that gills originated much deeper in evolutionary history than previously believed. The findings support the idea that gills evolved before the last common ancestor of all vertebrates, helping facilitate a "lifestyle transition" from immobile filter-feeder to actively swimming predator.
