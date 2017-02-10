Malaria vaccine target’s invasion partner uncovered

  By | Uncategorized
A team at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute has discovered how a promising malarial vaccine target - the protein RH5 - helps parasites to invade human red blood cells. Published today in Nature Communications, the study reveals that a previously mysterious protein on the surface of the parasite called P113 anchors the RH5 protein, and provides a molecular bridge between the parasite and a red blood cell.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.