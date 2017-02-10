Sentencing of hacker in $55M scam is a rare win for feds

NEW YORK (AP) -- A prolific Russian-speaking hacker behind cyberattacks that netted an estimated $55 million is facing sentencing by a U.S. judge on a conviction considered an unusual win for law enforcement officials who have identified, but failed to arrest, hundreds of others like him....
