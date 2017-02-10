Photo Albums
French presidential hopeful Macron courts US climate experts
PARIS (AP) -- French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers working on climate change in the U.S. to leave for France - a bid to capitalize on the doubt expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump about global warming....
