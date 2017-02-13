Scientists uncover huge reservoir of melting carbon under Western United States

  By | Uncategorized
New research published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters describes how scientists have used the world's largest array of seismic sensors to map a deep-Earth area of melting carbon covering 1.8 million square kilometres. Situated under the Western US, 350km beneath the Earth's surface, the discovered melting region challenges accepted understanding of how much carbon the Earth contains – much more than previously understood.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.