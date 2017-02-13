School vouchers bring more money to Catholic schools—but at a cost, study finds

  By | Uncategorized
School voucher programs, which use government funds to support students attending private schools, are rising in popularity around the United States. Today, dozens of states offer this type of program to students, and that number is expected to increase. President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, is a strong advocate for these programs.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.