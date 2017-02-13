Photo Albums
Five important lessons we can learn from statistician Hans Rosling
I first came across Hans Rosling's work while I was trying to make mathematics students fall in love with statistics. His TED talks are inspirational since they present data in new and dynamic ways, but not just that, they're also educational and eye-opening.
