Exploring the role of blood flow during cardiac events
While several circulatory system models are used today in an attempt to better understand blood flow, they still don’t account for the complex rheological behavior of blood. Because blood is a complex suspension of red and white blood cells and platelets suspended within a plasma that contains various proteins, it can exhibit complex flow behavior. Many of the models currently used ignore these complexities and assume a Newtonian behavior or a constant thickness. Researchers will now present a new approach.
