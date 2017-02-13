Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Hughes Demonstrates SATCOM Capability for Rotary Aircraft HD Video Transmissions
Hughes has announced that its Defense and Intelligence Systems Division recently demonstrated a 360-degree Beyond-Line-of-Sight SATCOM capability transmitting HD video through rotating blades on a NorthStar Aviation 407 Multi-Role Attack Helicopter.
Bookmark the permalink.