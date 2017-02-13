Number of HD+ Subscribers in Germany Passes Two Million Mark

  By | Uncategorized
SES S.A. announced today that HD+ exceeded the two million subscriber mark in 2016. As of 31 December 2016, the satellite TV offer counted some 2,111,862 subscribers, 15 percent more than in 2015 (December 31, 2015: 1,840,800).
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.