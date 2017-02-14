Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Superconductivity with two-fold symmetry—new evidence for topological superconductor SrxBi2Se3
The study of topological superconductors (TSCs) is a hotspot in the field of condensed matter physics, and has drawn great attention in recent years. Now, Prof. Hai-Hu Wen's group from Nanjing University has succeeded in detecting the two-fold symmetry of superconductivity in SrxBi2Se3, which provides new evidence for the argument that SrxBi2Se3 is a TSC.
Bookmark the permalink.