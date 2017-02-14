Photo Albums
Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Palm oil plantation workers killed and ate a critically endangered orangutan on the island of Borneo, according to an Indonesian lawmaker who called for police to investigate what is a frequent but rarely prosecuted crime....
