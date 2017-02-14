Photo Albums
Long-term eelgrass loss due to joint effects of shade, heat
A new study led by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science links a long-term decline in Chesapeake Bay's eelgrass beds to both deteriorating water quality and rising summertime temperatures. It also shows that loss of the habitat and other benefits that eelgrass provides comes at a staggering ecological and economic cost.
