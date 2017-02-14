Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Rare delta Scuti pulsating star 7,000 light years away is one of only 7 in Milky Way
Astronomers are reporting a rare star as big—or bigger—than the Earth's sun that is expanding and contracting in a unique pattern in three different directions.
