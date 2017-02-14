Photo Albums
Cracking under pressure is no problem for high strength self-healing cement
With an average life span of 30-40 years, the cement around geothermal production wells eventually cracks over time. Because wells with cracked cement are vulnerable to leakage, reduced strength, and corrosion, it's important to repair them in a timely fashion. However, repairs can easily top $1.5 million dollars; the cost of new materials, excavation, installation, and halting power production adds up fast.
