Scientists soften on DNA editing of human eggs, sperm, embryos: report
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Although not ready yet, powerful gene editing tools may one day be used on human embryos, eggs and sperm to remove genes that cause inherited diseases, according to a report by U.S. scientists and ethicists released on Tuesday.
