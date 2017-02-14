Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
-
Categories
Long-dead reptile gave live birth, study says
An unusually long-necked marine reptile gave birth to live young 245 million years ago—the only known member of the dinosaur, bird and croc family to not lay eggs, researchers said Tuesday.
Bookmark the permalink.