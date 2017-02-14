New iron oxide nanoparticles could help avoid a rare side effect caused by current contrast agents for MRI

  By | Uncategorized
A new, specially coated iron oxide nanoparticle developed by a team at MIT and elsewhere could provide an alternative to conventional gadolinium-based contrast agents used for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures. In rare cases, the currently used gadolinium agents have been found to produce adverse effects in patients with impaired kidney function.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.