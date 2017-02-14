Photo Albums
‘Field patterns’ as a new mathematical object
University of Utah mathematicians propose a theoretical framework to understand how waves and other disturbances move through materials in conditions that vary in both space and time. The theory, called "field patterns," published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society A.
