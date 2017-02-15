Nanotechnology based gene editing to eradicate HIV brain reservoir in drug abusers

  By | Uncategorized
Opiate abuse is a significant risk factor for HIV infection, and in combination they can have a devastating effect on the brain. Scientists at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (HWCOM) are studying new therapies that can short-circuit HIV infection and mitigate the damaging effects that opiate addiction has on the central nervous system.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.