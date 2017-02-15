Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
‘The blob’ of abnormal conditions boosted Western US ozone levels
An unusually warm patch of seawater off the West Coast in late 2014 and 2015, nicknamed "the blob," had cascading effects up and down the coast. Its sphere of influence was centered on the marine environment but extended to weather on land.
