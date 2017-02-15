Study identifies new pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean

  By | Uncategorized
Cracks in the Greenland Ice Sheet let one of its aquifers drain to the ocean, new NASA research finds. The aquifers, discovered only recently, are unusual in that they trap large amounts of liquid water within the ice sheet. Until now, scientists did not know what happened to the water stored away in this reservoir—the discovery will help fine tune computer models of Greenland's contribution to sea level rise.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.