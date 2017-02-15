Photo Albums
Scientists report ocean data from under Greenland’s Petermann Glacier
In August 2015, University of Delaware oceanographer Andreas Muenchow and colleagues deployed the first UD ocean sensors underneath Petermann Glacier in North Greenland, which connects the great Greenland ice sheet directly with the ocean.
