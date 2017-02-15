Interface between insulators enables information transport by spin

  By | Uncategorized
Modern computer technology is based on the transport of electric charge in semiconductors. But this technology's potential will be reaching its limits in the near future, since the components deployed cannot be miniaturized further. But, there is another option: using an electron's spin, instead of its charge, to transmit information. A team of scientists from Munich and Kyoto is now demonstrating how this works.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.