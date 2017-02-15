Photo Albums
New malaria vaccine effective in clinical trial
Researchers have demonstrated in a clinical trial that a new vaccine for malaria called Sanaria® PfSPZ-CVac has been up to 100 percent effective when assessed at 10 weeks after last dose of vaccine. For the trial, scientists used malaria parasites provided by Sanaria.
