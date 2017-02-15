Team examines the evolution of wooden halibut hooks carved by native people of the Northwest Coast

  By | Uncategorized
The Tlingit and Haida, indigenous peoples of the Northwest Coast (NWC), have used carved wooden hooks to catch halibut for centuries. As modern fishing technology crept into use, however, the old hooks practically disappeared from the sea. But they thrived on land—as decorative art.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.