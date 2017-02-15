Photo Albums
Categories
Fossils show quick rebound of life after ancient mass extinction
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fossils including sharks, sea reptiles and squid-like creatures dug up in Idaho reveal a marine ecosystem thriving relatively soon after Earth's worst mass extinction, contradicting the long-held notion life was slow to recover from the calamity.
