New, ultra-flexible probes form reliable, scar-free integration with the brain

  By | Uncategorized
Engineering researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have designed ultra-flexible, nanoelectronic thread (NET) brain probes that can achieve more reliable long-term neural recording than existing probes and don't elicit scar formation when implanted. The researchers described their findings in a research article published on Feb. 15 in Science Advances.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.