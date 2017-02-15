NASA to Air Prelaunch Briefing, Launch of Next Space Station Resupply Mission

  By | NASA
NASA provider SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 10th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station no earlier than 10:01 a.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 18. Live coverage of the launch will begin at 8:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
