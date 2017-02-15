In the developing ears of opossums, echoes of evolutionary history

  By | Uncategorized
When we are confronted with the remarkable diversity and complexity of forms among living things—the lightweight and leathery wings of a bat, the dense networks of genes that work together to produce a functional cell—it can be hard to imagine how chance mutations and selective processes produced them. If we could rewind evolutionary time, what would we see?
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.