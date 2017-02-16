Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Quakes rock area of Indonesian province devastated in Dec
Two earthquakes rocked an area of Indonesia's Aceh province devastated by a quake in December, damaging houses and causing injuries.
