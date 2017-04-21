PocketQube Workshop presentation slides released

In March Stuart McAndrew gave a presentation on OzQube-1 a tiny PocketQube satellite which aims to transmit images of the Earth from space.

OzQube-1 will be just 5x5x5 cm (1P) in size and the aim is to keep the hardware costs down to under $1,000. The satellite structure is being developed by Jo Hinchliffe MW6CYK.

Stuart’s talk titled ‘Building a Satellite from Scratch: The DIY Engineering behind OzQube-1’ describes some of the challenges he’s faced in building his own low-cost satellite.

Watch OzQube-1 Presentation at TU Delft PocketQube Workshop



Download all the workshop presentation slides including OzQube-1 from

https://t.co/GS5v8FFK0K

Delfi Space hosted the PocketQube satellite workshop at the Delft University of Technology on March 24, 2017 http://www.delfispace.nl/pocketqube-workshop

Stuart McAndrew OzQube-1

https://twitter.com/ssshocker

https://twitter.com/OzQube1

https://www.facebook.com/ozqube1/

http://ozqube-1.blogspot.co.uk/

https://www.gofundme.com/ozqube1

Jo Hinchliffe MW6CYK

https://twitter.com/concreted0g

http://concretedog.blogspot.co.uk/

