PocketQube Workshop presentation slides released

In March Stuart McAndrew gave a presentation on OzQube-1 a tiny PocketQube satellite which aims to transmit images of the Earth from space.
OzQube-1 will be just 5x5x5 cm (1P) in size and the aim is to keep the hardware costs down to under $1,000. The satellite structure is being developed by Jo Hinchliffe MW6CYK.
Stuart’s talk titled ‘Building a Satellite from Scratch: The DIY Engineering behind OzQube-1’ describes some of the challenges he’s faced in building his own low-cost satellite.
Watch OzQube-1 Presentation at TU Delft PocketQube Workshop
Download all the workshop presentation slides including OzQube-1 from
https://t.co/GS5v8FFK0K
Delfi Space hosted the PocketQube satellite workshop at the Delft University of Technology on March 24, 2017 http://www.delfispace.nl/pocketqube-workshop
Stuart McAndrew OzQube-1
https://twitter.com/ssshocker
https://twitter.com/OzQube1
https://www.facebook.com/ozqube1/
http://ozqube-1.blogspot.co.uk/
https://www.gofundme.com/ozqube1
Jo Hinchliffe MW6CYK
https://twitter.com/concreted0g
http://concretedog.blogspot.co.uk/
Click here to visit Original posting