Low-cost 10 GHz SSB receiver

Despite the Bank Holiday Essex Skills Night attracted 55 people to the Danbury Village Hall on April 17, 2017. The busy evening consisted of a wide range of activities, among them was 10 GHz SSB by Graham G8HAJ.

He demonstrated how you can start with a simple low-cost 10 GHz receiver using a just a standard Sky satellite LNB (£14:99) and a FUNcube Pro+ SDR or RTL-SDR dongle. This set-up should be capable of receiving the amateur radio transponder on the geostationary satellite Es’Hail 2 that is expected to be launched in early 2018.

The Es’Hail transponder should be receivable on a 60 cm dish with no tracking needed. The downlink will be 10489.550-10489.800 MHz which will equate to 739.550-739.800 MHz on an SDR with the Optima LNB down-converter.

For 10 GHz transmit Graham showed the popular DB6NT transverter and interface board which used an IF of 144 MHz.

G8HAJ 10 GHz operating handout Download Here

Es’Hail 2 https://amsat-uk.org/satellites/geosynchronous/eshail-2/

GM1SXX – A Cheap 10 GHz Receive System

http://gm1sxx.blogspot.co.uk/2016/06/a-cheap-10ghz-receive-system.html

A full report of the evening is now available on the Chelmsford Amateur Radio Society website at http://g0mwt.org.uk/skills/cars-skills-apr2017.htm

The next Essex Skills Night takes place on Monday, May 15, this free event is open to all.

CARS run amateur radio training courses, to find out more contact training organiser Christopher G0IPU

Mob: 07908-107951

Email: training2017 at g0mwt.org.uk

Web: http://www.g0mwt.org.uk/training/

