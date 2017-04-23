Camb-Hams Satellite Operation from Islay Island

Members of the Camb-Hams will once again be active on the amateur radio satellites as GS3PYE/P, but this time from Islay Island between May 6-12.

The Camb-Hams have been activating the Scottish Isles each year since 2008.

As in the past, ten or more operators will be active on all bands and many modes from 4 m to 80 m, 2 m & 70 cm for Satellites and 2 m and 23 cm for EME.

The HF bands will be covered by four simultaneous stations while the 6 m and 4 m stations will have a great take-off towards the UK and Europe. All stations will be able to run at the full UK power limit.

EME operations will use 150W to 55 elements on 23cm and 400W to 17 elements on 2m, primarily on JT65, but also available for CW skeds – if your station is big enough.

Satellite operations on 2 m and 70 cm will use X-Quad antennas and a fully automatic Az/El tracking system. Activity is planned on AO-7 (mode B), FO-29, SO-50, AO-85 & AO-73.

All the up-to-date plans and progress and sked info will be on-line at

http://dx.camb-hams.com/

Most importantly, this is a group of good friends doing what they enjoy, so please give them a call and enjoy the trip with them.

Active on the major social networks before, during and after the trip, you can check on progress and interact with the operators via their blog or through the Twitter, Facebook and YouTube links below:

http://dx.camb-hams.com/

http://twitter.com/g3pye

http://facebook.com/CambHams

http://youtube.com/CambHams

Source: AMSAT News Service http://www.amsat.org/mailman/listinfo/ans

