Russian Satellites Tanusha 1 and 2 set for Activation

Two Russian satellites are planned to be activated inside the International Space Station (ISS) Russian Segment as part of a verification test from July 4-8.

The satellites will eventually be deployed by hand from the ISS during a Russian space walk tentatively scheduled for August 17, 2017.

The satellites Tanusha 1 and Tanusha 2 [спутники Тануша 1/2], will be downlinked at 145.800 MHz FM. Transmissions from Tanusha 1 should begin around 18:30 UT on July 4. Transmissions will cease on July 6 from 08:20 till 18:00 UT to allow the satellites to be swapped out. Tanusha 2 will then be activated beginning on July 6 around 18:00 UT and continue until July 8 at 10:30 UT.

The satellites will broadcast greeting messages in Russian, English, Spanish and Chinese. More details will be made available on the Southwest Western State University site at https://www.swsu.ru/

SWSU in Google English http://tinyurl.com/RussiaSWSU

How to hear the ISS https://amsat-uk.org/beginners/how-to-hear-the-iss/

Source ARISS

