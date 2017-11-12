RadFxSat (Fox-1B) Telemetry Reception Challenge

Get FoxTelem set up and ready to go on Tuesday! The first amateur radio operator that successfully receives RadFxSat (Fox-1B) telemetry and uploads it to the AMSAT server will receive a commemorative 3D printed QSL card.

RadFxSat is scheduled for launch at 1:47am PST (09:47 UTC) on Tuesday, November 14th from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The first transmission from RadFxSat is expected to occur around 12:07 UTC. Due to a lack of prelaunch Keplerian elements, it is not known exactly where the satellite will be when it makes it’s first transmission.

For further details regarding the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) of RadFxSat operations, please see:

https://amsat-uk.org/2017/11/04/getting-ready-for-radfxsat-fox-1b/

FoxTelem software https://www.amsat.org/foxtelem-software-for-windows-mac-linux/

Follow the launch day chat on the #CubeSat IRC channel

https://riot.im/app/#/room/#freenode_#cubesat:matrix.org

http://irc.lc/freenode/cubesat

AMSAT Bulletin Board (AMSAT-BB) http://www.amsat.org/mailman/listinfo/amsat-bb

AMSAT News Service http://www.amsat.org/mailman/listinfo/ans

