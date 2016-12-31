Physics research provides new insights into the fluctuations of wind energy, with implications for engineering and policy.
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 31 December 2016
These 4K visualizations show the Moon's phases and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2017, as viewed from both hemispheres. In addition, they show the Moon's orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, distance from the Earth at true scale, and...... Read more »
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility's laptop was found to contain malware U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers....
From a majestic natural spectacle to a high-octane technological thrill ride, here's our guide to the big science events of 2017.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) -- China says it plans to shut down its ivory trade by the end of 2017 in a move designed to curb the mass slaughter of African elephants....
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 30 December 2016
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 30 December 2016
For the development of animals, nothing -- with the exception of DNA -- may be more important than oxygen in the atmosphere. A study now links the rise in oxygen to a rapid increase in the burial of sediment containing large amounts of carbon-rich organic matter.