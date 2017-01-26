Caught red-handed: The ‘Candy striped hermit crab’ is a new species from the Caribbean

  By | Uncategorized
Leave a comment
Recent underwater photographs and video obtained using scuba equipment by underwater photographer Ellen Muller at dive sites in the National Marine Park of the southern Caribbean island of Bonaire revealed the presence of a small, secretive and brightly colored red-striped hermit crab that proved to represent a species new to science. The new few-millimeter species is described in the open access journal ZooKeys.