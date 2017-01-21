PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that they their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon....
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that they their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon....
A project aims to plant three million trees - one for every man, woman and child - in Greater Manchester over the next 25 years.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio's agriculture leaders say thousands of farmers have completed training that will be required for putting fertilizer on fields, but many more face a September deadline to finish the program aimed at combating the toxic algae fouling Lake Erie....
Under the shadow of Myanmar's famed "Golden Rock" punters haggle for the latest traditional medicine cure—slices of skin from the country's fast disappearing wild elephants sold for a few dollars a square inch.
President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.
USAF Successful SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Launch
SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control
Orbital ATK Contributions Critical to United Launch Alliance Atlas V SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Satellite Launch
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Apple is suing mobile chip maker Qualcomm for $1 billion in a patent fight pitting the iPhone maker against one of its major suppliers....