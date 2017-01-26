UK astronaut Tim Peake talks about returning to space as the capsule that carried him to the ISS goes on display.
Social media giant Facebook announced late Wednesday it had recruited Hugo Barra, who recently quit a top position with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, as its new head of virtual reality.
Beijing residents concerned about breathing the capital's thick gray air are adapting, inventing and even creating businesses to protect the health of their families and others. Some of their efforts could help people around the world.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix saw Q4 profits leap nearly 90 percent, it said Thursday, fuelled by a pickup in global demand from smartphone manufacturers coupled with rising chip prices.
Improving cocoa yields for the chocolate industry, estimating the quality of meat in pigs and refining the design of a hydroponics system, were three farming challenges tackled by academics at a recent workshop hosted by the University of Bath's Institute for Mathematical Innovation (IMI).
Recent underwater photographs and video obtained using scuba equipment by underwater photographer Ellen Muller at dive sites in the National Marine Park of the southern Caribbean island of Bonaire revealed the presence of a small, secretive and brightly colored red-striped hermit crab that proved to represent a species new to science. The new few-millimeter species is described in the open access journal ZooKeys.
The capsule that carried Tim Peake to and from the International Space Station goes on display at London's Science Museum.
BEIJING (AP) -- Beijing residents concerned about breathing the capital's thick gray air are adapting, inventing and even creating businesses to protect the health of their families and others. Some of their efforts could help people around the world....
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) -- A 371-foot former cargo vessel named for a mythical sea monster has become an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas....
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Elon Musk is already going high, and now he says he's going low. Subterranean, apparently....