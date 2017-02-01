Is fossilized rock all that remains when a dinosaur decomposes? New research provides the first evidence that proteins have been preserved within the 195-million-year-old rib of the sauropodomorph dinosaur Lufengosaurus.
Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup needing to intervene.
The Dutch government announced Wednesday it is scrapping computer software used to tally and transmit election results amid reports that the software is outdated and could easily be hacked.
Scientists have identified new ways to provide vaccines against polio, which do not require the growth of live virus for their manufacture.
Marketing is big business and it is sophisticated. Millions of dollars are spent targeting children and youth through multiple channels including TV and online and in multiple settings. New research reveals that over 90% of food and beverage product ads viewed by kids and teens online are for unhealthy products, and collectively kids between the ages of two and 11 see 25 million food and beverage ads a year on their top 10 favorite websites.
In the largest, deepest search to date, scientists uncovered 83 new DNA changes that affect human height. These changes are uncommon or rare, but they have potent effects, with some of them adjusting height by more than 2 cm (almost 8/10 of an inch). The 700,000-plus-person study also found several genes pointing to previously unknown biological pathways involved in skeletal growth.
Researchers have carefully scrutinized the immune cells from patients with rheumatoid arthritis, revealing a striking new subset of T-cells that collaborate with other immune cells to drive inflammation in peripheral tissues.
The Atlanta Falcons will defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. This prediction comes from a researcher who backs his claim with seven years of National Football League (NFL) data and statistics.
Recently, a team of researchers examined information from a large study of older adults to learn how taking more than five medicines might affect frailty in older adults.
