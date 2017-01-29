A newly discovered asteroid named 2017 BH30 will make an extremely close approach to our planet on January 30, 2017. This is the third very close approach (below 1 LD) since January 8 and the closest one. It is also the closest asteroid flyby since September 6,...... Read more »
OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) -- When the Nine Mile Point reactor first went online, Richard Nixon was president, the Beatles were still a band and Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima weren't yet bywords for the hazards of nuclear power....
An international team of researchers has managed to pinpoint, to within three months, a medieval volcanic eruption in east Asia the precise date of which has puzzled historians for decades. They have also shown that the so-called "Millennium eruption" of Changbaishan volcano, one of the largest in history, cannot have brought about the downfall of an important 10th century kingdom, as was previously thought.
Children get more satisfaction from relationships with their pets than with their brothers or sisters, according to new research. Children also appear to get on even better with their animal companions than with siblings.
Huge coral system reef where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean was discovered last year.
A project aims to investigate the social case for gardens and what impact they have on well-being.
Migrants navigating a new language, unfamiliar cultural conventions and Germany's multitude of rules and regulations are finding help online in their adoptive country courtesy of one of their own.
BERLIN (AP) -- Migrants navigating a new language, unfamiliar cultural conventions and Germany's multitude of rules and regulations are finding help online in their adoptive country courtesy of one of their own....
BERLIN (AP) -- Migrants navigating a new language, unfamiliar cultural conventions and Germany's multitude of rules and regulations are finding help online in their adoptive country courtesy of one of their own....
A fishing boat glides across the shimmering surface of Europe's oldest lake, a haven of biodiversity and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—one that conservationists warn faces multiple development threats.