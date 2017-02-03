HONOLULU (AP) -- A section of sea cliff above a massive "firehose" lava flow on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano has collapsed and splashed into the ocean as tourists and geologists watched....
NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #734 3 February 2017 (Space Life Science Research Results)
Fifty Years On, Apollo 1 Tragedy Offers Vital Lessons
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 3 February 2017
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Federal Communications Commission often took stances that angered the phone and cable industries under the Obama administration. It's already starting to lean the other way....
Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from police surveillance cameras in Washington, D.C.
