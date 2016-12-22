Photo Albums
Video -- Space Shuttle Discovery Night Launch
Photo Album -- Astronauts Arrive at KSC
Photo Album -- Launch September 9, 2006
Photo Album -- Launch attempt July 13,2005
Photo Album -- Civil War Reenactment Holly Hill Florida 2013
Photo Album -- The Ball of Yarn -- First Annual Fashion Show
Uber pulls self-driving cars from California roads
Uber pulled its self-driving cars from California roads after state regulators moved to revoke their registrations, officials said Wednesday.
