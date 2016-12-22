Firefly gift-giving: Composition of ‘nuptial gifts’ revealed, shedding light on postmating sexual selection

  By | Uncategorized
Female fireflies have long known that the best romances are with a male firefly who offers the most nourishing and largest "nuptial gift" - a protein-packed capsule of sperm that is rich with egg-producing and life-extending nutrients for the female.
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.